Weekend Community Calendar: March, 25-27

Here's just a sample of events going on around Northern Arizona in our Weekend Community Calendar for March, 25-27:

FRIDAY:

— Theatrikos Theatre Company in Flagstaff continues their 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular comedies of American Theatre, "Steel Magnolias". Opening night is Friday, March 25, with performances running through April 17. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m, Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets and information at www.theatrikos.com

— Final day to catch the Coconino Quilter's Guild Quilt Show at the Flagstaff Public Library in downtown Flagstaff and vote for your favorite. Viewing is free during library hours.

SATURDAY:

— The Sedona Food Truck Festival will be held this Saturday at Posse Grounds Park from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Each food truck offers a $5 sampler item in addition to a complete menu. Musical entertainment will be provided by The Invincible Grins and DJ Pablo. Information and line-up at www.sedonaaz.gov

— The Prescott Farmer's Market will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Dignity Health parking lot at the corner of Miller Valley and Iron Springs Road. More information at www.prescotfarmersmarket.org

— The "Sedona Stumble 5k & 10k Trail Run" will be held this Saturday hosted by Run Sedona along with the City of Sedona. The race will be held at the Posse Grounds Park. Check-in starts at 7:45 a.m. with the 5k beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the 10k. Registration is still available online www.runsedonashop.com

— The Payson Public Library hosts "Saturday Science Club, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. This week, participants will build their own star projectors. Sign up in person or on the Payson Public Library's Facebook page.

— Master Chorale of Flagstaff presents their “Lift Every Voice” Spring Performance this Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. They’ll be celebrating Women’s History Month by featuring women choral composers. A live stream will also be available on their website www.masterchorale.net

— Keep Nature Wild will be hosting a trail cleanup along parts of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Participants should meet in the Flagstaff Mall parking lot under the event tent. Afterwards Dark Sky Brewing and Pizzacleta will be offering participants $2 off beers from 1:30 – 4 p.m. at their downtown location. Sign up is free, for more information check out their event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY:

— Sedona hosts their Community Farmers Market on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank Parking Lot at 2201 State route 89A in West Sedona. More information at www.sedonafarmersmarket.com

— The Arizona Philharmonic is celebrating its fourth season in Prescott and this Sunday, they’ll host touring Steinway Artist James D’León as he curates and directs some of his favorite works for piano and strings alongside musicians from Arizona Philharmonic. The concert begins at 3 p.m. this Sunday at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Tickets and information at www.YCPAC.com

ALL WEEKEND:

— The 2022 Youth Art Exhibition, “Progress & Potential” is currently on display at the Coconino Center for the Arts. This inclusive exhibition celebrates the outstanding progress and unbounded potential of local youth artists in Flagstaff and the regional community. The show ends April 2. Admission is free Wednesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. More information at www.CCAFlagstaff.org

— The Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show runs most Saturday and Sundays in Sedona, this weekend you can check it out from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days at Bell Rock Plaza located at Bell Rock Blvd and State Route 89A in the the Village of Oak Creek. The event features live entertainment and admission is free. www.oakcreekartsandcraftsshow.com

