© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Nearly $3 billion in federal grants available for Arizona transportation projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST
Arizona Democratic Sens. Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, listen during a roundtable about infrastructure and supply chain problems at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Ariz. on Nov. 19, 2021. Sinema helped craft the bipartisan infrastructure law, and has made her mark in the Senate working across the aisle.
Jonathan J. Cooper
/
AP
Arizona Democratic Sens. Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, listen during a roundtable about infrastructure and supply chain problems at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Ariz. on Nov. 19, 2021. Sinema helped craft the bipartisan infrastructure law, and has made her mark in the Senate working across the aisle.

Nearly $3 billion in federal grants will soon be available for transportation projects in Arizona.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the funds are intended for highway, bridge, freight, port and public transportation extensions and repairs.

The agency is placing an emphasis on rural communities with the funding from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Supporters, including Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, say the funds are critical for state’s infrastructure and will create jobs.

It combines three grant opportunities—the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) program, the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program, and the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (RURAL)—to make it easier for Arizona cities and towns to apply with a single application and common set of criteria.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News infrastructuretransportationMark KellyKyrsten Sinema
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF