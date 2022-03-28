New AZ law will allow motorcycles to 'lane-filter' in some instances

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed into law a measure that will allow motorcycles to ride between lanes in certain circumstances. It’s a practice known as lane-filtering.

The law will allow motorcycles to pass other vehicles in the same lane going in the same direction, but only if the vehicles are stopped.

Lane-filtering will only be allowed when a motorcycle is going less than 15 mph on roadways with a speed limit of 45 mph or less and at least four lanes.

Arizona is the latest in a growing number of states to pass lane-filtering laws, including Utah and Montana.

California is the only state so far that allows motorcycles to split lanes with cars.