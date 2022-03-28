© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix woman killed by train in downtown Flagstaff Sunday night

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 28, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
Phoenix resident Larilynn Ben was hit by a train Sunday night in Flagstaff at Beaver Street and Rte. 66.

Flagstaff Police say a Phoenix woman was hit and killed by a train Sunday night in the city’s downtown area.

According to officials, 25-year-old Larilynn Ben was attempting to cross between cars of a stopped Amtrak train at Beaver Street and Route 66 around 9:30 p.m. and came out on the tracks in front of an eastbound BNSF train.

The engineer repeatedly blew the train’s horn and Ben tried to turn around and go back through the stopped train but was struck.

She was declared dead by medics on the scene.

KNAU STAFF
