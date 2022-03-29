AZ House panel gives ok to K-12 funding overhaul, opponents worry some schools will lose out

A House panel has approved a major overhaul of large parts of Arizona’s K-12 school funding formula.

The proposal from Republican Rep. Michelle Udall was approved Monday in the appropriations committee with backing by a school choice group.

The party-line vote on the newly-revealed proposal drew major opposition from some school funding experts, school districts and minority Democrats.

They said rolling out large changes to Arizona's complex education funding system for more than 1 million public school students at the last minute is a recipe for disaster.

Udall says her goal is to distribute state funding more evenly and ensure all students get their fair share. But Democrats noted more than 100 districts would lose funding while charter schools receive more.