© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Mexico Tribes work to ensure sovereignty for cannabis production, sales

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST
medical-marijuana.jpg
sfstation.com
/

Two tribal communities in New Mexico are working to ensure they'll be free from federal interference if they take part in that state’s cannabis market set to launch in April.

The state has assured the Picuris and Pojoaque pueblos that federal law enforcement won't interfere with the industry on tribal lands.

The agreements with New Mexico cannabis regulators on Friday outline cooperative oversight of cannabis production and sales in Indian Country.

The pacts respond to uncertainty about U.S. drug enforcement priorities on reservations after a raid on a household cannabis garden at Picuris Pueblo in 2021.

Across the U.S., tribal cannabis enterprises have taken a variety of approaches as they straddle jurisdictional issues.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News southwestTribal LandcannabisNew Mexico marijuana
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press