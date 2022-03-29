New Mexico Tribes work to ensure sovereignty for cannabis production, sales

Two tribal communities in New Mexico are working to ensure they'll be free from federal interference if they take part in that state’s cannabis market set to launch in April.

The state has assured the Picuris and Pojoaque pueblos that federal law enforcement won't interfere with the industry on tribal lands.

The agreements with New Mexico cannabis regulators on Friday outline cooperative oversight of cannabis production and sales in Indian Country.

The pacts respond to uncertainty about U.S. drug enforcement priorities on reservations after a raid on a household cannabis garden at Picuris Pueblo in 2021.

Across the U.S., tribal cannabis enterprises have taken a variety of approaches as they straddle jurisdictional issues.