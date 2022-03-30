Public comment period extended on Chaco oil and gas development proposal

Land managers have scheduled two more public meetings and extended the comment period on a proposal that would prohibit oil and gas development on federal land surrounding a Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico that Indigenous communities consider culturally significant.

The Bureau of Land Management made the announcement Friday, saying the deadline for comments has been pushed back to May 6 to allow more time for people to weigh in.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to northwest New Mexico in November to announce the plan. She cited the significance of the area to many tribes from the Southwest that trace their roots there. Chaco is a World Heritage Site believed to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization.

Officials with the New Mexico pueblos and Arizona tribes connected to Chaco have said they believe Haaland’s actions represent more meaningful steps by the federal government to permanently protect cultural resources.

Many who attended the first public meetings in February had asked that federal officials provide translators and materials in Native languages to ensure those who will be affected by the decision have access to information about the proposal.

Federal officials confirmed Friday that a Navajo translator would be available at the upcoming meetings.

One will be April 27 in Farmington, New Mexico and the other is scheduled for April 29 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.