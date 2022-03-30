© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some states

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 30, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST
smoking_in_tucson.jpeg
allaboutarizonanews.com
/

Big Box retail giant Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report this week’s development.

It noted that some stores in New Mexico, California, Florida and Arkansas were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart isn’t the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014.

Historically, tobacco sales are a significant revenue generator for businesses.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News southwestWalmartcigarettes
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press