Walmart to end cigarette sales in some states

Big Box retail giant Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report this week’s development.

It noted that some stores in New Mexico, California, Florida and Arkansas were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart isn’t the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014.

Historically, tobacco sales are a significant revenue generator for businesses.