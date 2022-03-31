© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Missing girl from southern Arizona found safe in South Carolina

Published March 31, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST
Betty Taylor
Graham County Sheriff's Office
/

Authorities say a 12-year-old Arizona girl missing for more than a week has been found safe in South Carolina.

Graham County Sheriff’s officials say Betty Taylor went for a walk near her Safford home on March 20. Six hours later when she hadn’t return home, her family contacted authorities and a search began.

With the help of the FBI, sheriff’s officials say the missing girl was found Wednesday in the South Carolina apartment of 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis.

He is facing charges of kidnapping and custodial interference.

Authorities say Schultheis has been booked into a Beaufort County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona.

Arrangements are being made to unite the girl with her family.

