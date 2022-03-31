Verde Valley Job Fair scheduled for April 6, 2022

Yavapai College and the Regional Economic Development Center will sponsor a job fair in early April.

Attendees can learn about available careers and apply for part-time, full-time, temporary and seasonal jobs.

Representatives from businesses, healthcare and non-profit organizations will be available for consultation.

The Verde Valley Job Fair is Wednesday, April 6 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

Veterans, seniors and those with disabilities may take advantage of early admission at 3:00.