Lawsuits target newly signed Arizona voting law

Two lawsuits have been filed challenging a new Arizona law seeking to require proof of citizenship to vote.

Voting rights organizations and left-leaning advocacy groups filed the lawsuits shortly after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

The Legislature’s own lawyers say much of the measure is unconstitutional.

Voting rights advocates worry the bill is an attempt to get back in front of the now more-conservative Supreme Court.

The precise impact is disputed.

Supporters say it affects only the roughly 31,500 registered voters who have not shown proof of citizenship. Voting advocates say it’s vague and could go much farther, affecting hundreds of thousands of people.