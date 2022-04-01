© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ruling: Law protects woman's medical pot use while pregnant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST
Marijuana Joint
Peter Dejong/AP, fil
/
In this June 24, 2008 file photo, customer demonstrates how to smoke a marijuana joint in a coffee shop in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that state officials were wrong to put a woman who legally used medical marijuana while pregnant on an employment-related list indicating she had neglected a child through prenatal exposure of her infant.

The ruling Thursday said the woman’s possession of a user card under the state’s medical marijuana program provided her legal protection for medically directed treatments.

The ruling said it is not up to courts to rule on the “wisdom" of laws though it said the protection provided by Arizona’s voter-approved medical marijuana law “may be unwise” in light of warnings about the effects of marijuana use during pregnancy.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Recreational MarijuanaMedical MarijuanamarijuanaArizona Appeals Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press