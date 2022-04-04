Democrat Diego Rodriguez drops out of AZ attorney general race

Democrat Diego Rodriguez dropped out of the race for Arizona attorney general Friday, leaving former Corporation Commissioner Kris Mayes as the only Democrat in the contest.

Rodriguez announced his decision days before the deadline to submit signatures to appear on the ballot. He did not give a reason but thanked his supporters in a statement.

A campaign finance report filed in January showed Rodriguez had less than $2,300 in the bank and raised just under $39,000 for his campaign during 2021.

Attorney Kris Mayes was communications director for Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano before Napolitano appointed her to the Corporation Commission, which regulates privately owned utilities. Most recently, she was a law professor at Arizona State University.

On the Republican side of the AG race, Andrew Gould, Abraham Hamadeh and Tiffany Shedd are all seeking the nomination.