Federal lawsuit seeks to block end to sweeping asylum limits

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST
Asylum
Christian Chavez/AP
/
AP
FILE - Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, March 29, 2022. The vast majority of people staying at the shelter are women and their children from Mexico and Central America who have been expelled under Title 42 authority or were still waiting to try for asylum, according to Pastor Juan Fierro, the shelter's director. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri have sued President Joe Biden’s administration to prevent federal officials from ending a public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

The lawsuit was filed over the weekend in a Louisiana federal court challenging the planned May 23 end to border controls known as Title 42.

The order was imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over coronavirus concerns.

The lawsuit says the order is only thing preventing a chaotic situation on the border. Officials say up to 18,000 migrants could show up daily.

biden administrationimmigrationasylum-seekersU.S.-Mexico border
Associated Press
