Road work, traffic delays set to begin on U.S. Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon
Several road projects are planned along U.S. Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the work will include a safety tune-up and structural improvements.
Heavy traffic and delays are expected for residents and travelers using the two-lane route in the steep canyon.
ADOT says the work will begin this spring and run into 2023. It includes rockfall mitigation, drainage and sediment control and rehabilitation of a bridge.
To accommodate the work, people traveling through the canyon should expect major traffic flow restriction and a limited number of full closures.