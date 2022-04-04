© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Road work, traffic delays set to begin on U.S. Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 4, 2022 at 8:03 AM MST
Several road projects are planned along U.S. Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the work will include a safety tune-up and structural improvements.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected for residents and travelers using the two-lane route in the steep canyon.

ADOT says the work will begin this spring and run into 2023. It includes rockfall mitigation, drainage and sediment control and rehabilitation of a bridge.

To accommodate the work, people traveling through the canyon should expect major traffic flow restriction and a limited number of full closures.

Associated Press
