Injured hiker rescued at Sycamore Falls
1 of 1 — File image: Sycamore Canyon Wilderness
Fall color on Parsons Trail, November 8, 2017. The trail starts at the end of Sycamore Canyon Road (Forest Road 131) and enters Sycamore Canyon Wilderness. Summer Spring and Parsons Spring feed Sycamore Creek, creating a lush riparian area. Sycamore, locust, cottonwood, and other leafy trees and plants put on a colorful show in late October to early November.Sycamore Canyon is Arizona's second largest canyon. The Wilderness was Arizona's first designated Wilderness Area, originally set aside as a Primitive Area. Wilderness areas are set aside by an act of the U.S. Congress to preserve wild areas in their natural state in order to provide a primitive, natural experience and protect the beauty of these areas.See the trail guide for Parsons Trail No. 144 to learn more about how to hike this easy trail into Sycamore Canyon Wilderness. Photo taken November 8, 2017 by Deborah Lee Soltesz. Credit U.S. Forest Service Coconino National Forest.
Coconino National Forest
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded this weekend to a hiker fall in Sycamore Canyon.
Search and rescue units arrived at the Sycamore Falls trailhead early Sunday afternoon to coordinate a plan.
Officials say the hiker was in a location which required air support by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Central Air Rescue Unit.
Crews used a helicopter hoist to extract the injured hiker and take him to the trauma unit at Flagstaff Medical Center.
Officials say he is from Tempe, AZ, and slipped while attempting to scramble up Sycamore Falls.