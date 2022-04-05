Injured hiker rescued at Sycamore Falls

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded this weekend to a hiker fall in Sycamore Canyon.

Search and rescue units arrived at the Sycamore Falls trailhead early Sunday afternoon to coordinate a plan.

Officials say the hiker was in a location which required air support by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Central Air Rescue Unit.

Crews used a helicopter hoist to extract the injured hiker and take him to the trauma unit at Flagstaff Medical Center.

Officials say he is from Tempe, AZ, and slipped while attempting to scramble up Sycamore Falls.