Long time Arizona AP editor Dick Kelsey dies at 76 after cancer battle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published April 5, 2022 at 7:36 AM MST
File image: Dick Kelsey
AP/Chris Havlik
Retired Associated Press broadcast editor Dick Kelsey has died at his Phoenix home after a 7-year battle with cancer. He was 76.

Kelsey overcame a childhood stutter to become an established broadcast journalist and editor.

He joined the AP in 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri, writing copy for some of the biggest news stories of the time, including the BTK Killer’s arrest.

Kelsey later joined the AP’s West Regional Desk in Phoenix. He retired in 2017.

A private memorial service is planned.

