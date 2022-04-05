© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mining company plans to begin site preparation work soon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST
Santa Rita Mountains
USFS
/
A Hudbay Minerals Inc. subsidiary plans to begin clearing and grading this month on the site in Tucson's Santa Rita Mountains for a planned new mine with five open pits.

A Hudbay Minerals Inc. subsidiary plans to begin clearing and grading this month on the southern Arizona site for a planned new mine with five open pits.

Rosemont Copper’s planned work will take place on private land on the Santa Rita Mountains’ western slope south of Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

A Hudbay executive notified Pima County regional flood control officials recently that the company plans to start seeking environmental permits later this year from state agencies for construction of the Rosemont Copper World project.

Hudbay said it would strive to minimize environmental disturbances and comply with all government requirements.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Rosemont Copper MineCopper miningSanta Rita MountainsEnvironment
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press