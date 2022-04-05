© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Salt Lake City woman dies in Grand Canyon National Park after fall along Colorado River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 5, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST
Ledges Camp Grand Canyon
NPS
/
Margaret Osswald of Salt Lake City died Monday after falling about 20 feet at the Ledges Camp along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park while on a private boating trip.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Salt Lake City woman has died after falling from a ledge Monday along the Colorado River.

Thirty-four-year-old Margaret Osswald was on a river trip and reportedly fell about 20 feet near the Ledges Camp sustaining fatal injuries.

Members of the trip alerted park rangers at about 6:30 p.m. and they dispatched an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

DPS personnel later declared Osswald dead at the scene. She had hiked into the canyon to meet the group at Phantom Ranch and was on day six of a multi-day private river trip.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado riverLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF