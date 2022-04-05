Salt Lake City woman dies in Grand Canyon National Park after fall along Colorado River

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Salt Lake City woman has died after falling from a ledge Monday along the Colorado River.

Thirty-four-year-old Margaret Osswald was on a river trip and reportedly fell about 20 feet near the Ledges Camp sustaining fatal injuries.

Members of the trip alerted park rangers at about 6:30 p.m. and they dispatched an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

DPS personnel later declared Osswald dead at the scene. She had hiked into the canyon to meet the group at Phantom Ranch and was on day six of a multi-day private river trip.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner.