UN Report warns Earth's temperatures on track to be "unlivable"

A new report from the UN’s top climate scientists warns temperatures will go beyond a key danger point unless countries worldwide cut greenhouse emissions faster than they are currently.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report was released Monday.

It found the limit for global warming agreed to in the 2015 Paris accord would be missed if countries continue to release planet-heating gas at the current rate. That would significantly increase the risk of harm to life and ecosystems around the globe.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said the report revealed “a litany of broken climate promises” by governments and corporations.

The report found efforts to cut emissions require a swift end to fossil fuels and increase in renewable energy, among other measures.