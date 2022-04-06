© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Trump officials urge Texas to declare border 'invasion'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST
Border
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File
/
National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near the International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp, on Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Former Trump administration officials are pressing Republican border governors to declare an "invasion" along the U.S.-Mexico border. It comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll announce "unprecedented actions" on Wednesday to deter migrants coming to Texas.

Former Trump administration officials are pressing Republican border governors to declare an “invasion” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll announce “unprecedented actions” on Wednesday to deter migrants coming to Texas.

Abbott has already sent thousands of state troopers and National Guard members to the border over the past year.

He now says he'll go even further after the Biden administration last week announced it will end the use of a public health law that has limited asylum to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Border Patrol officials say they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily once the health policy, known as the Title 42 authority, expires in May.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News BorderU.S.-Mexico bordermigrantsasylum-seekersbiden administration
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press