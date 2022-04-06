Police searching for missing Prescott Valley woman
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a silver alert for a 73-year-old Prescott Valley woman who went missing from her home in the Granville subdivision Tuesday.
According to police, Claudia Ortiz suffers from a cognitive disorder diagnosed as early stages of dementia as well as high blood pressure.
She left her residence but didn’t arrive at an event scheduled at 7 p.m.
Ortiz drives a gray 2015 Jeep Wrangler with an Arizona license plate and is five-foot-seven and weighs 180 pounds.
She has blond hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at (928) 772-9267.