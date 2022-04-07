Arizona AG letter offers no proof of 2020 election fraud

Arizona’s Republican attorney general has issued an interim report on his review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

The review released Wednesday outlines Attorney General Mark Brnovich's concerns with some election procedures but does not provide proof of any major issues despite six months of investigation.

His concerns include missing signatures or other information from forms documenting the transportation of ballots.

He also says signature verification may be conducted too quickly for mail ballots.

Brnovich is locked in a tough Republican primary for U.S. Senate and is courting former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

