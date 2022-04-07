© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave Community College awarded Veteran Supportive Campus designation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
Mohave Community College based in Kingman was recently named an Arizona Veteran Supportive Campus.

The designation was given by the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services. It means MCC faculty have gone through veteran-specific training and the college has implemented extended services.

The community college has student Veteran centers at each of its campuses, in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Information is at www.Mohave.edu/Veteran.

