Public comment period open for Tuweep day-use reservation proposal at Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are seeking public comments on a proposed advance day-use reservation system to manage visitation at the Tuweep Visitor Area at the South Rim.

According to the National Park Service, the proposal involves a $2 ticket fee per vehicle, which gives access to all park areas within Toroweap Valley and the Kanab Plateau.

Park officials say the Tuweep area has become increasingly popular in recent years and has led to excessive day use. The result is crowding and congestion along roads and parking lots, as well as organized groups traveling in vehicle convoys, excessive noise pollution and degradation of natural and cultural resources.

Tuweep is the ancestral home of the Southern Paiute people.

The day-use ticket system will authorize 20 vehicles for daily entrance plus existing backcountry permit holders. Of the 20 tickets, 18 will be reserved for private vehicles and two will be reserved for authorized Tuweep Tour commercial-use authorization holders.

Public comments are being accepted through April 6, 2022. More information is at www.nps.gov.