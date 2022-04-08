Arizona Board of Regents approves tuition increases for state's three public universities

The board that oversees Arizona’s three public universities on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for incoming freshmen students who are state residents, and larger increases for non-residents.

The Arizona Board of Regents also approved changes in mandatory fees and increases in housing costs of 3 to 3.5%.

Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona stuck with their promise not to impose tuition increases for the vast majority of current students during their four years of undergraduate studies. But tuition for incoming NAU freshmen and graduate students is now set to increase by 3.5%.

Only Arizona State University increased basic tuition rates for current in-state students, a 2.5% increase. Non-residents will see tuition increase by 4% and international students by 5%.