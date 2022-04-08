© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Board of Regents approves tuition increases for state's three public universities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
The board that oversees Arizona’s three public universities on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for incoming freshmen students who are state residents, and larger increases for non-residents.

The Arizona Board of Regents also approved changes in mandatory fees and increases in housing costs of 3 to 3.5%.

Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona stuck with their promise not to impose tuition increases for the vast majority of current students during their four years of undergraduate studies. But tuition for incoming NAU freshmen and graduate students is now set to increase by 3.5%.

Only Arizona State University increased basic tuition rates for current in-state students, a 2.5% increase. Non-residents will see tuition increase by 4% and international students by 5%.

