City of Flagstaff will move to Phase 4 of COVID-19 reentry plan as cases, hospitalizations drop

The City of Flagstaff will move to Phase 4 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan on April 11. Officials say the move is due to the downward trajectory in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths in Flagstaff.

In a press release, the City said it will continue to monitor conditions and take steps it deems necessary to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread within City facilities.

Phase 4 changes will affect operating hours at both Flagstaff public libraries, as well as the Jay Lively Activity Center, the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, the Aquaplex, and the Joe C Montoya Community and Senior Center.

The COVID-19 Reentry plan can be viewed at https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/69961/Re-Entry-Plan-V7-52721-FINAL