Former AZ Cardinals coach joins discrimination suit against the NFL

Former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Steve Wilks is joining a lawsuit alleging racist practices by the NFL.

Wilks alleges he was discriminated against by the Cardinals in 2018, after filling the head coaching position for just one season after he had been signed to a four-year contract.

He’s one of two Black coaches to join Brian Flores in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL toward coaches and general managers.

The updated lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court also adds Ray Horton.

Horton claims he was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he interviewed for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.

The rewritten lawsuit from Flores also criticized the NFL for its response to the lawsuit he brought against it and its teams several weeks ago.