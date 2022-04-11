© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 11, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST
Attorneys for an Arizona man who was sentenced to life in federal prison for crimes he committed as a juvenile are pushing for his time to be cut short.

The U.S. Supreme Court made that possible in a 2012 ruling that said only the rare, irredeemable juvenile offender should spend life in prison.

Riley Briones Jr. was convicted of murder and other gang-related crimes on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community in the 1990s.

His attorneys say he earned his GED, ministers to other inmates and has a spotless disciplinary record.

Federal prosecutors have said he should remain imprisoned, arguing he’s minimized his role in crimes that terrorized the reservation.

Associated Press
