April proclaimed “Navajo Nation Sexual Assault Awareness Month”

This month the Navajo Nation hopes to increase prevention, raise awareness and acknowledge victims of sexual assault, sexual abuse and harassment.

Earlier this month, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a proclamation recognizing April as “Navajo Nation Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”

The proclamation states that the Navajo Nation recognizes the physical, mental, and spiritual impacts that the crimes of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment has on Diné people.

The Bureau of Indian Health reports that at least one in four Navajo children experience some form of sexual abuse and rape accounts for a large percentage of violent crimes reported to Navajo police, with an average of one case reported every day.

The month of April is also National Sexual Assault Awareness Month across the country.

For more support, information, or advice, call the free and confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1(800)-656-HOPE.