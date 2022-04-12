Arizona may soon approve changes to teacher certification, training requirements
The Arizona Legislature could soon approve changes to the teacher certification process by allowing more people without regular training to become classroom teachers.
The Republican-backed proposal has already passed the Senate and was given initial approval after a House debate Monday.
Proponents say the changes are designed to address a shortage of classroom instructors, but Democrats object, saying it will allow unqualified people to teach and will do little to impact the teacher shortage.
The proposal expands a 2017 law that allows people with experience in the private sector to get a “subject-matter certificate” to teach grades 6-12. The new proposal will allow them to also teach kindergarten through 5th graders.
It now moves to the House for a formal vote.