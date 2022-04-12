© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Evacuations ordered in New Mexico after prescribed burns jump containment lines

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST
Hermits Peak Fire, New Mexico, April 10, 2022
USFS
/

A wildfire burning in New Mexico has prompted evacuations south of Albuquerque. Officials say about 100 firefighters are working the wind-driven Big Hole blaze.

Footage from KOAT-TV shows at least one structure burning in a residential neighborhood.

An evacuation center has been set up in the rural town of Belen.

Fire crews are also battling a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Officials say at least 170 personnel are on scene of the Hermits Peak Fire burning on the Santa Fe National Forest.

Both fires were originally ignited as prescribed burns, but high winds pushed them past containment lines.

KNAU STAFF
