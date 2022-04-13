© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Reward offered in Kingman homicide case, police search for suspect

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST
File image: Adam Marcus Fields
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
/

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in relation to a recent homicide in Kingman.

Authorities say they’re looking for 31-year-old Adam Marcus Fields, a Kingman resident. He is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide that took place April 8.

The victim, 48-year-old Kevin Lee Dennis, was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. A cause of death is pending.

Authorities are offering a reward of $1,000 leading to Fields’ arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on Adam Fields’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-012673.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsKINGMANMohave County Sheriff's Office
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF