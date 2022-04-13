Silver Alert issued for missing Prescott man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Prescott area man.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 72-year-old Terry Holmes was last seen April 11 at his home on Iron Springs Rd. He was observed driving away in his golf cart but hasn’t been seen since.

Authorities say Holmes takes blood pressure medication and does not have it with him.

He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 215 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, hiking boots and a brown baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Terry Holmes whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Prescott Police Department or call 911.