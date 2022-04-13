© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

State utility regulators reject power plant expansion proposal in historically Black community

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST
State utility regulators have rejected a proposed power plant expansion project that pitted environmental justice concerns against metro Phoenix’s increasing electricity demands during Arizona’s summer heat.

The Arizona Corporation Commission’s vote Tuesday was a victory for residents of Randolph, a small historically Black community near Coolidge in Pinal County.

Citing concerns about emissions and air quality, residents opposed the Salt River Project’s nearly $1 billion project to add 16 more quick-start units to its nearby natural gas-fueled generating station.

The Sierra Club also opposed the project. Officials with SRP said the expansion was urgently needed to reliably augment other sources of power.

Associated Press
