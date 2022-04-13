© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

UArizona Health Sciences highlights pain relief, addiction research during National Cannabis Awareness Month

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST
The University of Arizona Health Sciences program this month will feature the work of its Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center as part of National Cannabis Awareness Month.

Researchers say they’re expanding the scientific knowledge of cannabis in several areas, all with the focus on pain and addiction.

Some of the research looks at how cannabis terpenes affect pain levels without causing behavioral side effects.

Other research looks at public and medical bias about cannabinoids and those who use the plant for medicinal purposes.

