ADOT to hold public hearing on 5-year construction plan

Published April 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM MST
The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing in May to discuss the agency’s five-year plan for road construction projects across the state.

ADOT plans to invest more than $2.5 billion in pavement preservation projects across Arizona during the 2023-2027 time period.

Among the items to be discussed, the annual update will allocate over $570 million for projects that widen highways or improve interchanges, which includes the proposed Interstate 17 and I-10 widening projects.

The hearing is planned for May 20, at 9 a.m. and can be accessed online at www.aztransportionboard.gov .

The public comment period for the five-year plan began March 18, and ends June 2.

