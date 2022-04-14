Fire managers plan prescribed burn along Lake Mary Road Friday

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest plan to conduct a nearly 350-acre prescribed burn Friday along Lake Mary Road south of Flagstaff.

It’s part of the Flagstaff Urban Interface Mountainaire 3E project and managers are taking advantage of predicted cooler temperatures.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Flagstaff and along Lake Mary Road, and the eastside neighborhoods of Smoke Rise, Continental and Country Club could experience moderate impacts.

Officials say most of the smoke should clear by nightfall. Crews will continue with the rest of the 2,400-acre burn early next week and work will continue through April 22.

The Mountainaire project is part of the regionwide Four Forest Restoration Initiative.