© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter is down due to weather-related damage. Our engineers are awaiting replacement parts and we expect to be back up and running early next week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Fire managers plan prescribed burn along Lake Mary Road Friday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST
A small fire burns at the base of a ponderosa pine tree
Brady Smith/Coconino National Forest
/
A previous prescribed burn on the Coconino National Forest.

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest plan to conduct a nearly 350-acre prescribed burn Friday along Lake Mary Road south of Flagstaff.

It’s part of the Flagstaff Urban Interface Mountainaire 3E project and managers are taking advantage of predicted cooler temperatures.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Flagstaff and along Lake Mary Road, and the eastside neighborhoods of Smoke Rise, Continental and Country Club could experience moderate impacts.

Officials say most of the smoke should clear by nightfall. Crews will continue with the rest of the 2,400-acre burn early next week and work will continue through April 22.

The Mountainaire project is part of the regionwide Four Forest Restoration Initiative.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsCoconino National ForestLocal NewsFire Season 2022
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF