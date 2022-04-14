© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man arrested after bodies of 183 animals found in freezer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST
A Mohave County man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 frozen animals, including dogs, turtles, lizards, snakes and birds, were found in a freezer at a Golden Valley home where at least some were placed while alive.

A sheriff's office statement said deputies and animal control officers found the frozen animals in a garage freezer April 3.

The office said that was after a woman reported that 43-year-old Michael Patrick Turland of Golden Valley hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding.

The office said Turland was arrested Wednesday when deputies were told he had returned to the property.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Turland's behalf.

Associated Press
