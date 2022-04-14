© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter is down due to weather-related damage. Our engineers are awaiting replacement parts and we expect to be back up and running early next week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm discusses renewable energy on Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST
Navajo renewable Granholm
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited the Navajo Nation Thu, April 14, 2022 and met with President Jonathan Nez and other tribal ands local officials about renewable energy development.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited the Navajo Nation Thursday to discuss renewable energy development on tribal lands.

She and Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran met with Navajo President Jonathan Nez and several Navajo Council delegates.

They toured the Kayenta Solar facility that provides 55-megawatts of power, electrifying about 36,000 homes on the reservation.

The Department of Energy recently awarded the tribe $1.2 million grant to construct a solar microgrid and battery storage to provide energy for two dozen homes in the Kayenta Chapter.

The Navajo Nation has also developed other solar projects in Cameron and Red Mesa among other sites.

It was Granholm’s second visit to the Navajo Nation since becoming energy secretary.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationJonathan NezU.S. Department of EnergyLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF