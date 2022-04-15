© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Our Page transmitter is down due to weather-related damage. Our engineers are awaiting replacement parts and we expect to be back up and running early next week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT work in Oak Creek Canyon set to begin Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM MST
Oak Creek Canyon between Flagstaff and Sedona

The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin work Monday on a stretch of State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon that’s expected to create major delays for drivers.

ADOT will be making improvements through the end of next year that include rock fall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation between Flagstaff and Sedona.

Parts of 89A will be reduced to one lane alternating north and southbound travel along the switchbacks between the Pumphouse Wash Bridge and Oak Creek Vista.

Flaggers and temporary traffic signals will guide drivers through the work zones.

Vehicle limits of eight feet in width and 30 feet in length will also be in place and speed limits will be reduced.

The restrictions will be in place around the clock, seven days a week until the work is finished.

