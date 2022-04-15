AZ Senators voice opposition to lifting border restriction law

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has sited the federal government’s decision to extend the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency as a reason why a Trump-era border restriction law should not be lifted.

In a press release Thursday, the Arizona senator continued to express concern over the Biden Administration’s push to end Title 42, which heavily restricts asylum-seekers from entering the country due to public health risks.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly voiced his disagreement with the decision to end Title 42 while speaking at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, saying he opposes the lifting the law until an effective plan is in place to protect the public from another COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently scheduled to end on May 23, Department of Homeland Security and the CDC have said migration numbers are expected to increase once Title 42 is lifted.

On April 3, Arizona’s Mark Brnovich was one of three state attorneys general to sue the Biden administration over the lifting of the law.

As of Thursday, 18 more states had joined the lawsuit.