Ruling rejects challenge to habitat designation for mouse

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST
New Mexico meadow jumping mouse
Courtesy photo by Jennifer K. Frey, PhD
/
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2016 designated nearly 22 square miles in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico as critical habitat of the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse

An appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court’s rejection of two ranching groups’ challenge to a federal agency’s designation of certain riparian areas in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado as critical habitat of a mouse species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2016 designated nearly 22 square miles in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico as critical habitat of the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a U.S. District Court judge correctly rejected the challenge by the Northern New Mexico Stockman’s Association and the Otero County Cattleman’s Association.

