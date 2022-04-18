© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter is down due to weather-related damage. Our engineers are awaiting replacement parts and we expect to be back up and running early next week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Repair work to begin on Moenkopi Wash Bridge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST
road.jpg

The Arizona Department of Transportation will start a rehabilitation project Monday on the Moenkopi Wash Bridge near Tuba City.

The agency says drivers should plan for closures and restrictions during the work that’s expected to last into the late fall.

The bridge is located about two miles east of the U-S 160 junction at milepost 324.

During the construction, travel will be narrowed to one lane and other restrictions will be in place.

ADOT says the work is intended to extend the life of the bridge by replacing the existing deck, installing a new guardrail, repairing cracks on the bridge supports and other improvements.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Department of TransportationconstructionmoenkopiTuba City
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF