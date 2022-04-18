Repair work to begin on Moenkopi Wash Bridge

The Arizona Department of Transportation will start a rehabilitation project Monday on the Moenkopi Wash Bridge near Tuba City.

The agency says drivers should plan for closures and restrictions during the work that’s expected to last into the late fall.

The bridge is located about two miles east of the U-S 160 junction at milepost 324.

During the construction, travel will be narrowed to one lane and other restrictions will be in place.

ADOT says the work is intended to extend the life of the bridge by replacing the existing deck, installing a new guardrail, repairing cracks on the bridge supports and other improvements.