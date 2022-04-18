© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter is down due to weather-related damage. Our engineers are awaiting replacement parts and we expect to be back up and running early next week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire near Doney Park is fully contained

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 18, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST
fires.jpg
flipboard
/

A fire that broke out over the weekend about four miles east of Doney Park near Flagstaff has been fully contained.

In a press release Sunday, fire officials say the Cochrane Fire was reported Saturday afternoon by a member of the public.

Approximately 25 fire personnel battled the blaze that grew to 52 acres before full containment was reached late Saturday night.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

As temperatures begin to rise, officials with the Coconino National Forest advise visitors to be cautious with campfires, abide by seasonal fire restrictions and avoid behavior that could lead to wildfires like tossing cigarette butts near areas that may ignite.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News northern arizona newswildfiredoney parkCoconino National Forest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF