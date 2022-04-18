Wildfire near Doney Park is fully contained

A fire that broke out over the weekend about four miles east of Doney Park near Flagstaff has been fully contained.

In a press release Sunday, fire officials say the Cochrane Fire was reported Saturday afternoon by a member of the public.

Approximately 25 fire personnel battled the blaze that grew to 52 acres before full containment was reached late Saturday night.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

As temperatures begin to rise, officials with the Coconino National Forest advise visitors to be cautious with campfires, abide by seasonal fire restrictions and avoid behavior that could lead to wildfires like tossing cigarette butts near areas that may ignite.