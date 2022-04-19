© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

After 3 days, suspect found in Phoenix police officer shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST
Nicholas Cowan
Phoenix Police Department
/
Nicholas Cowan

A suspect in the shooting of a Phoenix police officer and the subject of a manhunt for more than three days has been arrested.

Authorities say 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was found Sunday at a rental property in Scottsdale after receiving a tip from the public.

He surrendered to police after several hours of negotiations. A police spokesman says Cowan still had gunshot wounds from Thursday's shootout.

He will be booked on several charges after getting medical treatment.

Authorities say Cowan shot an officer investigating a domestic violence call from inside his car at a a gas station.

The wounded officer continues to recover in the hospital.

