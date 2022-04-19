© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona lawmakers seek options to budget impasse

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
arizona_state_capitol_building.jpeg

Arizona is flush with cash but weeks into an impasse at the Legislature over the coming year’s state budget.

As a result, Republican leaders are looking at unusual solutions to try to break the logjam.

Republicans hold just one-vote majorities in both the Senate and House and are openly talking about trying to pass a “continuation budget,” that funds government at the current year’s level plus inflation adjustments.

That plan was discussed with reporters last week and surfaced as legislation in the House on Monday.

Its prospects appear iffy at best. The plan would leave a whopping $5.3 billion in surplus cash sitting in the state treasury, even after accounting for $1.7 billion in income tax cuts enacted by the Legislature over unified Democratic opposition last year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Housearizona newsstate budgetArizona Legislature
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press