© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff's High Country Humane Animal Shelter on SET Status as winds drive Tunnel Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST
File image: High Country Humane Animal Shelter, Flagstaff, Arizona
High Country Humane
/

Flagstaff's High Country Humane Animal Shelter has been placed on SET Status for pre-evacuation from the wind-driven Tunnel Fire.

Coconino County officials say the general public should not take animals to the facility at this time.

If you are under evacuation orders due to the Tunnel Fire, county officials say you can take household animals and livestock to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 W. Butler Ave., in Flagstaff.

Horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens may go to the Ft Tuthill County Stables. They are self-service and it is encouraged that you bring cages for smaller livestock if possible.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News tunnel fireevacuationsanimal sheltersFlagstaff
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF