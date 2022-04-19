Flagstaff's High Country Humane Animal Shelter on SET Status as winds drive Tunnel Fire

Flagstaff's High Country Humane Animal Shelter has been placed on SET Status for pre-evacuation from the wind-driven Tunnel Fire.

Coconino County officials say the general public should not take animals to the facility at this time.

If you are under evacuation orders due to the Tunnel Fire, county officials say you can take household animals and livestock to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 W. Butler Ave., in Flagstaff.

Horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens may go to the Ft Tuthill County Stables. They are self-service and it is encouraged that you bring cages for smaller livestock if possible.