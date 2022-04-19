Flagstaff's Tunnel Fire grows to 6,000 acres, jumps Highway 89

A wind-driven wildfire burning northeast of Flagstaff has burned at least 6,000 acres since it was reported Sunday afternoon.

Fire managers currently estimate more than 200 firefighters and personnel are currently assigned to the Tunnel Fire.

Area evacuations have been ordered, and up-to-date evacuation information can be found via the Coconino County Tunnel Fire page. Evacuees can also call the Coconino County Emergency Call Center at 928-679-8525.

Residents north of Lenox Road, including Wupatki Trails and south of Forest Service Road 545, as well as Moon Crater and the surrounding area have been ordered to evacuate.

The neighborhoods of Fernwood, Timberline and Hutchinson Acres are in SET STATUS and should prepare to evacuate if necessary.

Structures threatened include the community in Doney Park near the fire.

Current firefighting resources include five handcrews, 15 engines, and three dozers. Air tankers were ordered earlier this afternoon to aid in the firefight but were diverted due to high winds that surpassed wind thresholds for air resource purposes.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say partner agencies such as Flagstaff Fire Department, Summit FD, Highlands FD, and state crews have also aided in initial and continued response.

﻿A Type I Incident Management Team has been ordered and personnel, assets and resources from the team will arrive over the next two days.

U.S Highway 89 is closed between mileposts 425-435, so motorists traveling toward Page will need to find an alternate route. There is no estimated reopening time.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.***

County officials encourage the public to sign up for emergency alerts at www.coconino.az.gov and monitor news and social media for official updates.

An emergency evacuation center has been set up at Sinagua Middle School on Butler Ave., in Flagstaff.

The High Country Humane Animal Shelter is in the SET zone and not accepting animals at this time.

If you are under evacuation orders, you may take pets to the Coconino County Humane Association off of Butler Ave.

Ft. Tuthill County Stables are accepting livestock, including horses, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens.

