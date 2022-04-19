New evacuations ordered for Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for some communities south of Prescott as a wildfire continues to burn in the area.

The Crooks Fire broke out Monday morning near Mount Union and the Senator Highway.

Evacuations have been ordered for residents of Camp Kippa, Mount Union, Mount Tridal, Look Out Mountain and Mt. Tritle.

Several other neighborhoods are on pre-evacuation orders, or SET status, including Hopper’s Retreat, Evan’s Cabin, Potato Patch, Lower Wolf Creek, Groom Creek and Groom Creek camps.

Yavapai County authorities say an emergency shelter has been set up in Prescott Valley at the Findlay Toyota Center.

Yavapai County officials encourage the public to sign up for Code Red Emergency Alerts and follow social media and Inciweb for the latest updates on fire activity and evacuations. Twitter will give real-time information.

https://ycsoaz.gov/publicaffairs/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System